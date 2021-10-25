Japan stocks lower at close of trade; Nikkei 225 down 0.71% By Investing.com

© Reuters. Japan stocks lower at close of trade; Nikkei 225 down 0.71%



Investing.com – Japan stocks were lower after the close on Monday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Tokyo, the lost 0.71%.

The best performers of the session on the were Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (T:), which rose 10.54% or 405.0 points to trade at 4246.0 at the close. Meanwhile, Panasonic Corp (T:) added 4.86% or 67.0 points to end at 1445.5 and Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. (T:) was up 4.10% or 116.0 points to 2942.0 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Japan Post Holdings Co Ltd (T:), which fell 4.49% or 39.4 points to trade at 837.4 at the close. Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. (T:) declined 3.82% or 2780.0 points to end at 70000.0 and Ube Industries, Ltd. (T:) was down 3.39% or 74.0 points to 2111.0.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Tokyo Stock Exchange by 2153 to 1327 and 285 ended unchanged.

Shares in Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. (T:) fell to 52-week lows; falling 3.82% or 2780.0 to 70000.0.

The , which measures the implied volatility of Nikkei 225 options, was unchanged 0% to 20.95.

Crude oil for December delivery was up 0.88% or 0.74 to $84.50 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in January rose 0.87% or 0.74 to hit $85.38 a barrel, while the December Gold Futures contract rose 0.14% or 2.55 to trade at $1798.85 a troy ounce.

USD/JPY was up 0.18% to 113.67, while EUR/JPY rose 0.26% to 132.50.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.10% at 93.532.