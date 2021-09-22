Japan stocks lower at close of trade; Nikkei 225 down 0.67% By Investing.com

Japan stocks lower at close of trade; Nikkei 225 down 0.67%



Investing.com – Japan stocks were lower after the close on Wednesday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Tokyo, the fell 0.67%.

The best performers of the session on the were Tokyo Electric Power Co., Inc. (T:), which rose 3.56% or 11.0 points to trade at 320.0 at the close. Meanwhile, Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (T:) added 3.28% or 240.0 points to end at 7550.0 and Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (T:) was up 2.44% or 61.5 points to 2584.0 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Tokai Carbon Co., Ltd. (T:), which fell 5.48% or 84.0 points to trade at 1450.0 at the close. Marubeni Corp. (T:) declined 4.26% or 39.4 points to end at 885.0 and Itochu Corp. (T:) was down 4.08% or 141.0 points to 3314.0.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Tokyo Stock Exchange by 2886 to 715 and 164 ended unchanged.

The , which measures the implied volatility of Nikkei 225 options, was unchanged 0% to 23.45 a new 3-months high.

Crude oil for November delivery was up 1.48% or 1.04 to $71.53 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in November rose 1.32% or 0.98 to hit $75.34 a barrel, while the December Gold Futures contract rose 0.09% or 1.60 to trade at $1779.80 a troy ounce.

USD/JPY was up 0.21% to 109.44, while EUR/JPY rose 0.32% to 128.44.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.05% at 93.157.