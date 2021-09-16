Japan stocks lower at close of trade; Nikkei 225 down 0.62% By Investing.com

Matilda Colman
Japan stocks lower at close of trade; Nikkei 225 down 0.62%

Investing.com – Japan stocks were lower after the close on Thursday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Tokyo, the lost 0.62%.

The best performers of the session on the were Toho Zinc Co., Ltd. (T:), which rose 4.89% or 142.0 points to trade at 3045.0 at the close. Meanwhile, Fujikura Ltd. (T:) added 4.09% or 28.0 points to end at 712.0 and Idemitsu Kosan Co Ltd (T:) was up 3.58% or 100.0 points to 2890.0 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were TOTO Ltd. (T:), which fell 5.80% or 380.0 points to trade at 6170.0 at the close. Hitachi Zosen Corp. (T:) declined 4.29% or 43.0 points to end at 959.0 and Dainippon Screen Mfg. Co., Ltd. (T:) was down 4.27% or 460.0 points to 10310.0.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Tokyo Stock Exchange by 2274 to 1262 and 229 ended unchanged.

Shares in Toho Zinc Co., Ltd. (T:) rose to 52-week highs; rising 4.89% or 142.0 to 3045.0. Shares in Fujikura Ltd. (T:) rose to 3-years highs; rising 4.09% or 28.0 to 712.0.

The , which measures the implied volatility of Nikkei 225 options, was unchanged 0% to 19.77.

Crude oil for October delivery was down 0.15% or 0.11 to $72.50 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in November fell 0.12% or 0.09 to hit $75.37 a barrel, while the December Gold Futures contract fell 0.42% or 7.55 to trade at $1787.25 a troy ounce.

USD/JPY was down 0.05% to 109.31, while EUR/JPY fell 0.24% to 128.90.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.07% at 92.597.

