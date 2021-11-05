Japan stocks lower at close of trade; Nikkei 225 down 0.61% By Investing.com

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
2
© Reuters. Japan stocks lower at close of trade; Nikkei 225 down 0.61%

Investing.com – Japan stocks were lower after the close on Friday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Tokyo, the fell 0.61%.

The best performers of the session on the were SUMCO Corp. (T:), which rose 6.99% or 158.0 points to trade at 2418.0 at the close. Meanwhile, Konami Corp. (T:) added 4.45% or 280.0 points to end at 6570.0 and Nippon Suisan Kaisha, Ltd. (T:) was up 4.09% or 26.0 points to 661.0 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Tokai Carbon Co., Ltd. (T:), which fell 9.58% or 145.0 points to trade at 1368.0 at the close. Nikon Corp. (T:) declined 8.01% or 104.0 points to end at 1195.0 and Showa Denko K.K. (T:) was down 6.64% or 195.0 points to 2740.0.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Tokyo Stock Exchange by 2413 to 1113 and 222 ended unchanged.

The , which measures the implied volatility of Nikkei 225 options, was unchanged 0% to 19.55 a new 1-month low.

Crude oil for December delivery was up 0.56% or 0.44 to $79.25 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in January rose 0.11% or 0.09 to hit $80.63 a barrel, while the December Gold Futures contract rose 0.30% or 5.40 to trade at $1798.90 a troy ounce.

USD/JPY was down 0.07% to 113.68, while EUR/JPY rose 0.02% to 131.45.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.07% at 94.273.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR