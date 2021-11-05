Japan stocks lower at close of trade; Nikkei 225 down 0.61% By Investing.com

© Reuters. Japan stocks lower at close of trade; Nikkei 225 down 0.61%



Investing.com – Japan stocks were lower after the close on Friday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Tokyo, the fell 0.61%.

The best performers of the session on the were SUMCO Corp. (T:), which rose 6.99% or 158.0 points to trade at 2418.0 at the close. Meanwhile, Konami Corp. (T:) added 4.45% or 280.0 points to end at 6570.0 and Nippon Suisan Kaisha, Ltd. (T:) was up 4.09% or 26.0 points to 661.0 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Tokai Carbon Co., Ltd. (T:), which fell 9.58% or 145.0 points to trade at 1368.0 at the close. Nikon Corp. (T:) declined 8.01% or 104.0 points to end at 1195.0 and Showa Denko K.K. (T:) was down 6.64% or 195.0 points to 2740.0.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Tokyo Stock Exchange by 2413 to 1113 and 222 ended unchanged.

The , which measures the implied volatility of Nikkei 225 options, was unchanged 0% to 19.55 a new 1-month low.

Crude oil for December delivery was up 0.56% or 0.44 to $79.25 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in January rose 0.11% or 0.09 to hit $80.63 a barrel, while the December Gold Futures contract rose 0.30% or 5.40 to trade at $1798.90 a troy ounce.

USD/JPY was down 0.07% to 113.68, while EUR/JPY rose 0.02% to 131.45.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.07% at 94.273.