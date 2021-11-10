Japan stocks lower at close of trade; Nikkei 225 down 0.61% By Investing.com

© Reuters. Japan stocks lower at close of trade; Nikkei 225 down 0.61%



Investing.com – Japan stocks were lower after the close on Wednesday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Tokyo, the declined 0.61%.

The best performers of the session on the were Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (T:), which rose 7.51% or 44.3 points to trade at 634.0 at the close. Meanwhile, NTT Data Corp. (T:) added 5.04% or 116.0 points to end at 2419.0 and Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (T:) was up 3.37% or 170.0 points to 5220.0 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Toho Zinc Co., Ltd. (T:), which fell 16.76% or 500.0 points to trade at 2483.0 at the close. DeNA Co Ltd (T:) declined 13.80% or 293.0 points to end at 1830.0 and Credit Saison Co., Ltd. (T:) was down 10.07% or 142.0 points to 1268.0.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Tokyo Stock Exchange by 2006 to 1511 and 238 ended unchanged.

Shares in NTT Data Corp. (T:) rose to 5-year highs; up 5.04% or 116.0 to 2419.0.

The , which measures the implied volatility of Nikkei 225 options, was unchanged 0% to 19.71.

Crude oil for December delivery was up 0.19% or 0.16 to $84.31 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in January rose 0.52% or 0.44 to hit $85.22 a barrel, while the December Gold Futures contract fell 0.26% or 4.85 to trade at $1825.95 a troy ounce.

USD/JPY was up 0.22% to 113.10, while EUR/JPY fell 0.00% to 130.79.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.20% at 94.142.