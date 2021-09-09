Japan stocks lower at close of trade; Nikkei 225 down 0.57% By Investing.com

© Reuters. Japan stocks lower at close of trade; Nikkei 225 down 0.57%



Investing.com – Japan stocks were lower after the close on Thursday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Tokyo, the lost 0.57%.

The best performers of the session on the were Tokyo Electric Power Co., Inc. (T:), which rose 11.03% or 32.0 points to trade at 322.0 at the close. Meanwhile, Kansai Electric Power Co Inc (T:) added 5.36% or 57.0 points to end at 1120.0 and Toho Zinc Co., Ltd. (T:) was up 5.35% or 133.0 points to 2620.0 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were TOTO Ltd. (T:), which fell 3.79% or 250.0 points to trade at 6350.0 at the close. Ebara Corp. (T:) declined 3.66% or 230.0 points to end at 6060.0 and Shiseido Co., Ltd. (T:) was down 3.15% or 257.0 points to 7902.0.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Tokyo Stock Exchange by 2146 to 1331 and 279 ended unchanged.

The , which measures the implied volatility of Nikkei 225 options, was unchanged 0% to 21.20.

Crude oil for October delivery was down 0.16% or 0.11 to $69.19 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in November fell 0.04% or 0.03 to hit $72.57 a barrel, while the December Gold Futures contract fell 0.04% or 0.65 to trade at $1792.85 a troy ounce.

USD/JPY was down 0.24% to 109.96, while EUR/JPY fell 0.15% to 130.02.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.01% at 92.642.