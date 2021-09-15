Japan stocks lower at close of trade; Nikkei 225 down 0.52% By Investing.com

Matilda Colman
Japan stocks lower at close of trade; Nikkei 225 down 0.52%

Investing.com – Japan stocks were lower after the close on Wednesday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Tokyo, the declined 0.52%.

The best performers of the session on the were Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (T:), which rose 7.77% or 520.0 points to trade at 7210.0 at the close. Meanwhile, Hitachi Zosen Corp. (T:) added 5.58% or 53.0 points to end at 1002.0 and Nippon Yusen K.K (T:) was up 3.92% or 390.0 points to 10350.0 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Softbank Group Corp. (T:), which fell 5.78% or 407.0 points to trade at 6634.0 at the close. SUMCO Corp. (T:) declined 4.23% or 112.0 points to end at 2538.0 and Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. (T:) was down 4.12% or 234.0 points to 5445.0.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Tokyo Stock Exchange by 2754 to 798 and 214 ended unchanged.

Shares in Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (T:) rose to 5-year highs; up 7.77% or 520.0 to 7210.0. Shares in Hitachi Zosen Corp. (T:) rose to 5-year highs; rising 5.58% or 53.0 to 1002.0. Shares in Nippon Yusen K.K (T:) rose to 5-year highs; up 3.92% or 390.0 to 10350.0.

The , which measures the implied volatility of Nikkei 225 options, was unchanged 0% to 20.86.

Crude oil for October delivery was up 1.08% or 0.76 to $71.22 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in November rose 1.02% or 0.75 to hit $74.35 a barrel, while the December Gold Futures contract fell 0.27% or 4.90 to trade at $1802.20 a troy ounce.

USD/JPY was down 0.19% to 109.46, while EUR/JPY fell 0.07% to 129.35.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.09% at 92.528.

