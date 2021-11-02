Japan stocks lower at close of trade; Nikkei 225 down 0.43% By Investing.com

© Reuters. Japan stocks lower at close of trade; Nikkei 225 down 0.43%



Investing.com – Japan stocks were lower after the close on Tuesday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Tokyo, the declined 0.43%.

The best performers of the session on the were TDK Corp (T:), which rose 8.73% or 360.0 points to trade at 4485.0 at the close. Meanwhile, Kyocera Corp. (T:) added 5.33% or 362.0 points to end at 7151.0 and Fujitsu Ltd. (T:) was up 3.98% or 795.0 points to 20750.0 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Hitachi Zosen Corp. (T:), which fell 6.63% or 60.0 points to trade at 845.0 at the close. Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd. (T:) declined 6.41% or 245.0 points to end at 3580.0 and Sojitz Corp. (T:) was down 6.31% or 121.0 points to 1797.0.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Tokyo Stock Exchange by 2266 to 1250 and 200 ended unchanged.

The , which measures the implied volatility of Nikkei 225 options, was unchanged 0% to 20.26.

Crude oil for December delivery was up 0.26% or 0.22 to $84.27 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in January rose 0.47% or 0.40 to hit $85.11 a barrel, while the December Gold Futures contract rose 0.01% or 0.25 to trade at $1796.05 a troy ounce.

USD/JPY was down 0.27% to 113.68, while EUR/JPY fell 0.21% to 131.99.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.04% at 93.843.