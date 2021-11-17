Japan stocks lower at close of trade; Nikkei 225 down 0.40% By Investing.com

© Reuters. Japan stocks lower at close of trade; Nikkei 225 down 0.40%



Investing.com – Japan stocks were lower after the close on Wednesday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Tokyo, the declined 0.40%.

The best performers of the session on the were Nitto Denko Co (T:), which rose 3.62% or 310.0 points to trade at 8870.0 at the close. Meanwhile, Dainippon Screen Mfg. Co., Ltd. (T:) added 3.53% or 410.0 points to end at 12040.0 and Suzuki Motor Corp. (T:) was up 3.43% or 178.0 points to 5369.0 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Pacific Metals Co., Ltd. (T:), which fell 5.34% or 124.0 points to trade at 2197.0 at the close. Hino Motors, Ltd. (T:) declined 4.87% or 53.0 points to end at 1036.0 and Recruit Holdings Co Ltd (T:) was down 4.61% or 360.0 points to 7444.0.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Tokyo Stock Exchange by 2627 to 937 and 200 ended unchanged.

Shares in Dainippon Screen Mfg. Co., Ltd. (T:) rose to all time highs; up 3.53% or 410.0 to 12040.0.

The , which measures the implied volatility of Nikkei 225 options, was unchanged 0% to 19.11 a new 1-month low.

Crude oil for January delivery was down 0.79% or 0.63 to $79.11 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in January fell 0.70% or 0.58 to hit $81.85 a barrel, while the December Gold Futures contract rose 0.26% or 4.75 to trade at $1858.85 a troy ounce.

USD/JPY was up 0.05% to 114.88, while EUR/JPY rose 0.02% to 129.98.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.01% at 95.898.