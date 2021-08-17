Japan stocks lower at close of trade; Nikkei 225 down 0.36% By Investing.com

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

© Reuters. Japan stocks lower at close of trade; Nikkei 225 down 0.36%



Investing.com – Japan stocks were lower after the close on Tuesday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Tokyo, the declined 0.36%.

The best performers of the session on the were Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (T:), which rose 3.51% or 175.0 points to trade at 5160.0 at the close. Meanwhile, Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd. (T:) added 2.85% or 67.0 points to end at 2417.0 and Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd. (T:) was up 2.15% or 12.0 points to 570.0 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Tokai Carbon Co., Ltd. (T:), which fell 5.07% or 82.0 points to trade at 1534.0 at the close. Toho Zinc Co., Ltd. (T:) declined 4.87% or 102.0 points to end at 1992.0 and JFE Holdings, Inc. (T:) was down 3.76% or 63.0 points to 1613.0.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Tokyo Stock Exchange by 2576 to 968 and 196 ended unchanged.

Shares in Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (T:) rose to 5-year highs; up 3.51% or 175.0 to 5160.0.

The , which measures the implied volatility of Nikkei 225 options, was unchanged 0% to 20.18.

Crude oil for October delivery was down 0.66% or 0.44 to $66.61 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in October fell 0.62% or 0.43 to hit $69.08 a barrel, while the December Gold Futures contract rose 0.36% or 6.45 to trade at $1796.25 a troy ounce.

USD/JPY was up 0.02% to 109.25, while EUR/JPY fell 0.03% to 128.60.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.09% at 92.703.