Japan stocks lower at close of trade; Nikkei 225 down 0.36% By Investing.com

Japan stocks lower at close of trade; Nikkei 225 down 0.36%



Investing.com – Japan stocks were lower after the close on Friday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Tokyo, the lost 0.36%.

The best performers of the session on the were Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (T:), which rose 9.96% or 710.0 points to trade at 7840.0 at the close. Meanwhile, Nippon Yusen K.K (T:) added 7.34% or 570.0 points to end at 8340.0 and Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (T:) was up 6.05% or 300.0 points to 5260.0 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Mitsui Engineering & Shipbuilding (T:), which fell 3.70% or 18.0 points to trade at 468.0 at the close. Aeon Co., Ltd. (T:) declined 3.22% or 98.0 points to end at 2948.0 and Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. (T:) was down 3.15% or 164.0 points to 5050.0.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Tokyo Stock Exchange by 1859 to 1572 and 305 ended unchanged.

Shares in Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (T:) rose to 5-year highs; rising 9.96% or 710.0 to 7840.0. Shares in Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (T:) rose to 5-year highs; rising 6.05% or 300.0 to 5260.0.

The , which measures the implied volatility of Nikkei 225 options, was unchanged 0% to 18.86.

Crude oil for October delivery was up 1.85% or 1.25 to $68.67 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in November rose 1.62% or 1.14 to hit $71.32 a barrel, while the December Gold Futures contract rose 0.46% or 8.30 to trade at $1803.50 a troy ounce.

USD/JPY was up 0.01% to 110.08, while EUR/JPY rose 0.09% to 129.45.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.08% at 93.002.