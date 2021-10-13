Japan stocks lower at close of trade; Nikkei 225 down 0.32% By Investing.com

Japan stocks lower at close of trade; Nikkei 225 down 0.32%



Investing.com – Japan stocks were lower after the close on Wednesday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Tokyo, the fell 0.32%.

The best performers of the session on the were J.Front Retailing Co., Ltd. (T:), which rose 8.55% or 87.0 points to trade at 1104.0 at the close. Meanwhile, Mitsubishi Motors Corp. (T:) added 5.42% or 18.0 points to end at 350.0 and Toho Co., Ltd. (T:) was up 3.91% or 200.0 points to 5320.0 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Taiyo Yuden Co., Ltd. (T:), which fell 6.13% or 370.0 points to trade at 5670.0 at the close. Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (T:) declined 3.74% or 260.0 points to end at 6700.0 and Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (T:) was down 3.62% or 190.0 points to 5060.0.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Tokyo Stock Exchange by 2447 to 1063 and 227 ended unchanged.

Shares in Mitsubishi Motors Corp. (T:) rose to 52-week highs; gaining 5.42% or 18.0 to 350.0.

The , which measures the implied volatility of Nikkei 225 options, was unchanged 0% to 22.19.

Crude oil for November delivery was down 0.17% or 0.14 to $80.50 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in December fell 0.14% or 0.12 to hit $83.30 a barrel, while the December Gold Futures contract rose 0.28% or 4.95 to trade at $1764.25 a troy ounce.

USD/JPY was down 0.02% to 113.57, while EUR/JPY rose 0.18% to 131.19.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.16% at 94.368.