Japan stocks lower at close of trade; Nikkei 225 down 0.03% By Investing.com

© Reuters. Japan stocks lower at close of trade; Nikkei 225 down 0.03%



Investing.com – Japan stocks were lower after the close on Wednesday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Tokyo, the fell 0.03%.

The best performers of the session on the were JFE Holdings, Inc. (T:), which rose 5.07% or 78.0 points to trade at 1617.0 at the close. Meanwhile, Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (T:) added 4.65% or 316.0 points to end at 7106.0 and Rakuten Inc (T:) was up 3.99% or 43.0 points to 1122.0 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were DIC Corp (T:), which fell 2.71% or 85.0 points to trade at 3050.0 at the close. Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (T:) declined 2.48% or 125.0 points to end at 4908.0 and Ebara Corp. (T:) was down 1.84% or 100.0 points to 5340.0.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Tokyo Stock Exchange by 1806 to 1685 and 265 ended unchanged.

Shares in Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (T:) rose to 52-week highs; rising 4.65% or 316.0 to 7106.0.

The , which measures the implied volatility of Nikkei 225 options, was unchanged 0% to 19.56.

Crude oil for October delivery was down 0.19% or 0.13 to $67.41 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in November fell 0.17% or 0.12 to hit $70.29 a barrel, while the December Gold Futures contract fell 0.82% or 14.85 to trade at $1793.65 a troy ounce.

USD/JPY was up 0.15% to 109.79, while EUR/JPY rose 0.05% to 128.90.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.12% at 93.013.