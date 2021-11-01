Japan stocks higher at close of trade; Nikkei 225 up 2.61% By Investing.com

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
3
© Reuters. Japan stocks higher at close of trade; Nikkei 225 up 2.61%

Investing.com – Japan stocks were higher after the close on Monday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Tokyo, the gained 2.61% to hit a new 1-month high.

The best performers of the session on the were Toyota Tsusho Corp. (T:), which rose 7.10% or 350.0 points to trade at 5280.0 at the close. Meanwhile, Japan Tobacco Inc (T:) added 6.40% or 143.0 points to end at 2378.5 and Advantest Corp. (T:) was up 6.00% or 560.0 points to 9890.0 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Nomura Holdings Inc (T:), which fell 6.31% or 34.7 points to trade at 515.3 at the close. NEC Corp. (T:) declined 2.41% or 140.0 points to end at 5680.0 and Seiko Epson Cor (T:) was down 1.53% or 31.0 points to 1995.0.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Tokyo Stock Exchange by 2722 to 847 and 167 ended unchanged.

Shares in Japan Tobacco Inc (T:) rose to 52-week highs; gaining 6.40% or 143.0 to 2378.5.

The , which measures the implied volatility of Nikkei 225 options, was unchanged 0% to 21.88.

Crude oil for December delivery was down 0.61% or 0.51 to $83.06 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in January fell 0.39% or 0.33 to hit $83.39 a barrel, while the December Gold Futures contract rose 0.10% or 1.85 to trade at $1785.75 a troy ounce.

USD/JPY was up 0.31% to 114.35, while EUR/JPY rose 0.27% to 132.15.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.13% at 94.240.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR