Japan stocks higher at close of trade; Nikkei 225 up 2.61% By Investing.com

© Reuters. Japan stocks higher at close of trade; Nikkei 225 up 2.61%



Investing.com – Japan stocks were higher after the close on Monday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Tokyo, the gained 2.61% to hit a new 1-month high.

The best performers of the session on the were Toyota Tsusho Corp. (T:), which rose 7.10% or 350.0 points to trade at 5280.0 at the close. Meanwhile, Japan Tobacco Inc (T:) added 6.40% or 143.0 points to end at 2378.5 and Advantest Corp. (T:) was up 6.00% or 560.0 points to 9890.0 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Nomura Holdings Inc (T:), which fell 6.31% or 34.7 points to trade at 515.3 at the close. NEC Corp. (T:) declined 2.41% or 140.0 points to end at 5680.0 and Seiko Epson Cor (T:) was down 1.53% or 31.0 points to 1995.0.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Tokyo Stock Exchange by 2722 to 847 and 167 ended unchanged.

Shares in Japan Tobacco Inc (T:) rose to 52-week highs; gaining 6.40% or 143.0 to 2378.5.

The , which measures the implied volatility of Nikkei 225 options, was unchanged 0% to 21.88.

Crude oil for December delivery was down 0.61% or 0.51 to $83.06 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in January fell 0.39% or 0.33 to hit $83.39 a barrel, while the December Gold Futures contract rose 0.10% or 1.85 to trade at $1785.75 a troy ounce.

USD/JPY was up 0.31% to 114.35, while EUR/JPY rose 0.27% to 132.15.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.13% at 94.240.