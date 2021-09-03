Japan stocks higher at close of trade; Nikkei 225 up 2.05% By Investing.com

© Reuters. Japan stocks higher at close of trade; Nikkei 225 up 2.05%



Investing.com – Japan stocks were higher after the close on Friday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Tokyo, the gained 2.05% to hit a new 1-month high.

The best performers of the session on the were JFE Holdings, Inc. (T:), which rose 6.49% or 112.0 points to trade at 1839.0 at the close. Meanwhile, IHI Corp. (T:) added 5.30% or 130.0 points to end at 2582.0 and Tokai Carbon Co., Ltd. (T:) was up 4.99% or 75.0 points to 1578.0 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Rakuten Inc (T:), which fell 2.10% or 24.0 points to trade at 1117.0 at the close. Kansai Electric Power Co Inc (T:) declined 1.34% or 15.0 points to end at 1103.5 and West Japan Railway Co. (T:) was down 1.04% or 54.0 points to 5154.0.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Tokyo Stock Exchange by 2583 to 956 and 226 ended unchanged.

Shares in JFE Holdings, Inc. (T:) rose to 52-week highs; gaining 6.49% or 112.0 to 1839.0.

The , which measures the implied volatility of Nikkei 225 options, was unchanged 0% to 17.16.

Crude oil for October delivery was down 0.23% or 0.16 to $69.83 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in November fell 0.08% or 0.06 to hit $72.97 a barrel, while the December Gold Futures contract rose 0.20% or 3.65 to trade at $1815.15 a troy ounce.

USD/JPY was up 0.08% to 110.00, while EUR/JPY rose 0.11% to 130.66.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.02% at 92.213.