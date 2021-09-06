Japan stocks higher at close of trade; Nikkei 225 up 1.83% By Investing.com

© Reuters. Japan stocks higher at close of trade; Nikkei 225 up 1.83%



Investing.com – Japan stocks were higher after the close on Monday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Tokyo, the gained 1.83% to hit a new 3-months high.

The best performers of the session on the were Nippon Yusen K.K (T:), which rose 9.96% or 890.0 points to trade at 9830.0 at the close. Meanwhile, Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (T:) added 9.60% or 510.0 points to end at 5820.0 and Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (T:) was up 6.27% or 530.0 points to 8980.0 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Kansai Electric Power Co Inc (T:), which fell 2.72% or 30.0 points to trade at 1073.5 at the close. Chiba Bank Ltd (T:) declined 2.27% or 16.0 points to end at 689.0 and Maruha Nichiro Corp (T:) was down 1.23% or 31.0 points to 2485.0.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Tokyo Stock Exchange by 2446 to 1081 and 252 ended unchanged.

Shares in Nippon Yusen K.K (T:) rose to 5-year highs; gaining 9.96% or 890.0 to 9830.0. Shares in Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (T:) rose to 5-year highs; rising 9.60% or 510.0 to 5820.0. Shares in Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (T:) rose to 5-year highs; rising 6.27% or 530.0 to 8980.0.

The , which measures the implied volatility of Nikkei 225 options, was unchanged 0% to 19.29.

Crude oil for October delivery was down 1.17% or 0.81 to $68.48 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in November fell 1.14% or 0.83 to hit $71.78 a barrel, while the December Gold Futures contract fell 0.31% or 5.70 to trade at $1828.00 a troy ounce.

USD/JPY was up 0.15% to 109.89, while EUR/JPY unchanged 0.00% to 130.38.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.23% at 92.248.