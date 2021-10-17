Japan stocks higher at close of trade; Nikkei 225 up 1.81% By Investing.com

© Reuters. Japan stocks higher at close of trade; Nikkei 225 up 1.81%



Investing.com – Japan stocks were higher after the close on Friday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Tokyo, the added 1.81%.

The best performers of the session on the were Fanuc Corp. (T:), which rose 5.62% or 1305.0 points to trade at 24525.0 at the close. Meanwhile, Yaskawa Electric Corp. (T:) added 5.44% or 265.0 points to end at 5140.0 and Japan Steel Works Ltd (T:) was up 5.07% or 150.0 points to 3110.0 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Takashimaya Co., Ltd. (T:), which fell 4.14% or 51.0 points to trade at 1181.0 at the close. Toray Industries, Inc. (T:) declined 1.94% or 13.9 points to end at 703.8 and Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. (T:) was down 1.46% or 79.0 points to 5314.0.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Tokyo Stock Exchange by 0 to 0.

The , which measures the implied volatility of Nikkei 225 options, was down 5.29% to 20.23.

Crude oil for December delivery was unchanged 0.00% or 0.00 to $81.73 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in December rose 1.00% or 0.84 to hit $84.84 a barrel, while the December Gold Futures contract fell 1.65% or 29.70 to trade at $1768.20 a troy ounce.

USD/JPY was up 0.51% to 114.25, while EUR/JPY rose 0.58% to 132.55.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.00% at 93.960.