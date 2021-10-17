Japan stocks higher at close of trade; Nikkei 225 up 1.81% By Investing.com

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
4
© Reuters. Japan stocks higher at close of trade; Nikkei 225 up 1.81%

Investing.com – Japan stocks were higher after the close on Tuesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Tokyo, the gained 1.81%.

The best performers of the session on the were Fanuc Corp. (T:), which rose 5.62% or 1305.0 points to trade at 24525.0 at the close. Meanwhile, Yaskawa Electric Corp. (T:) added 5.44% or 265.0 points to end at 5140.0 and Japan Steel Works Ltd (T:) was up 5.07% or 150.0 points to 3110.0 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Takashimaya Co., Ltd. (T:), which fell 4.14% or 51.0 points to trade at 1181.0 at the close. Toray Industries, Inc. (T:) declined 1.94% or 13.9 points to end at 703.8 and Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. (T:) was down 1.46% or 79.0 points to 5314.0.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Tokyo Stock Exchange by 0 to 0.

The , which measures the implied volatility of Nikkei 225 options, was down 5.29% to 20.23.

Crude oil for December delivery was unchanged 0.00% or 0.00 to $81.73 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in December rose 1.00% or 0.84 to hit $84.84 a barrel, while the December Gold Futures contract fell 1.65% or 29.70 to trade at $1768.20 a troy ounce.

USD/JPY was up 0.51% to 114.25, while EUR/JPY rose 0.58% to 132.55.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.00% at 93.960.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR