Japan stocks higher at close of trade; Nikkei 225 up 1.77% By Investing.com

© Reuters. Japan stocks higher at close of trade; Nikkei 225 up 1.77%



Investing.com – Japan stocks were higher after the close on Tuesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Tokyo, the added 1.77%.

The best performers of the session on the were Panasonic Corp (T:), which rose 5.64% or 81.5 points to trade at 1527.0 at the close. Meanwhile, Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (T:) added 5.41% or 280.0 points to end at 5460.0 and Nippon Telegraph & Telephone Corp (T:) was up 5.39% or 167.0 points to 3267.0 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Canon Inc (T:), which fell 3.91% or 111.0 points to trade at 2727.0 at the close. Seiko Epson Cor (T:) declined 3.63% or 77.0 points to end at 2047.0 and Nikon Corp. (T:) was down 3.11% or 40.0 points to 1248.0.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Tokyo Stock Exchange by 2634 to 871 and 251 ended unchanged.

Shares in Panasonic Corp (T:) rose to 3-years highs; gaining 5.64% or 81.5 to 1527.0.

The , which measures the implied volatility of Nikkei 225 options, was unchanged 0% to 22.14.

Crude oil for December delivery was down 0.33% or 0.28 to $83.48 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in January fell 0.18% or 0.15 to hit $85.02 a barrel, while the December Gold Futures contract fell 0.22% or 4.05 to trade at $1802.75 a troy ounce.

USD/JPY was up 0.27% to 114.01, while EUR/JPY rose 0.24% to 132.27.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.11% at 93.910.