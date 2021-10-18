Japan stocks higher at close of trade; Nikkei 225 up 1.66% By Investing.com

© Reuters. Japan stocks higher at close of trade; Nikkei 225 up 1.66%



Investing.com – Japan stocks were higher after the close on Monday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Tokyo, the gained 1.66%.

The best performers of the session on the were Toho Zinc Co., Ltd. (T:), which rose 15.07% or 455.0 points to trade at 3475.0 at the close. Meanwhile, Hitachi Zosen Corp. (T:) added 8.36% or 72.0 points to end at 933.0 and Chiyoda Corp. (T:) was up 7.00% or 29.0 points to 443.0 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd. (T:), which fell 3.50% or 103.0 points to trade at 2839.5 at the close. Takashimaya Co., Ltd. (T:) declined 2.88% or 34.0 points to end at 1147.0 and Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd. (T:) was down 2.59% or 190.0 points to 7160.0.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Tokyo Stock Exchange by 1851 to 1669 and 233 ended unchanged.

Shares in Toho Zinc Co., Ltd. (T:) rose to 52-week highs; up 15.07% or 455.0 to 3475.0.

The , which measures the implied volatility of Nikkei 225 options, was unchanged 0% to 20.23.

Crude oil for December delivery was up 0.92% or 0.75 to $82.48 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in December rose 0.59% or 0.50 to hit $85.36 a barrel, while the December Gold Futures contract fell 0.08% or 1.50 to trade at $1766.80 a troy ounce.

USD/JPY was up 0.05% to 114.28, while EUR/JPY fell 0.05% to 132.40.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.15% at 94.078.