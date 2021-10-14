Japan stocks higher at close of trade; Nikkei 225 up 1.46% By Investing.com

© Reuters. Japan stocks higher at close of trade; Nikkei 225 up 1.46%



Investing.com – Japan stocks were higher after the close on Thursday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Tokyo, the gained 1.46%.

The best performers of the session on the were Nippon Suisan Kaisha, Ltd. (T:), which rose 7.95% or 50.0 points to trade at 679.0 at the close. Meanwhile, Tokyo Electron Ltd. (T:) added 5.18% or 2370.0 points to end at 48120.0 and Dainippon Screen Mfg. Co., Ltd. (T:) was up 4.33% or 380.0 points to 9150.0 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (T:), which fell 4.93% or 330.0 points to trade at 6370.0 at the close. Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (T:) declined 4.74% or 240.0 points to end at 4820.0 and Credit Saison Co., Ltd. (T:) was down 4.28% or 63.0 points to 1409.0.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Tokyo Stock Exchange by 1775 to 1705 and 259 ended unchanged.

Shares in Nippon Suisan Kaisha, Ltd. (T:) rose to 52-week highs; rising 7.95% or 50.0 to 679.0.

The , which measures the implied volatility of Nikkei 225 options, was unchanged 0% to 22.70.

Crude oil for November delivery was up 0.76% or 0.61 to $81.05 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in December rose 0.84% or 0.70 to hit $83.88 a barrel, while the December Gold Futures contract fell 0.14% or 2.45 to trade at $1792.25 a troy ounce.

USD/JPY was up 0.22% to 113.47, while EUR/JPY rose 0.33% to 131.69.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.16% at 93.925.