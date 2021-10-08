Japan stocks higher at close of trade; Nikkei 225 up 1.34% By Investing.com

Japan stocks higher at close of trade; Nikkei 225 up 1.34%



Investing.com – Japan stocks were higher after the close on Friday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Tokyo, the gained 1.34%.

The best performers of the session on the were Mitsubishi Motors Corp. (T:), which rose 4.83% or 14.0 points to trade at 304.0 at the close. Meanwhile, Inpex Corp. (T:) added 4.36% or 39.0 points to end at 934.0 and Konica Minolta, Inc. (T:) was up 3.89% or 23.0 points to 614.0 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (T:), which fell 5.64% or 400.0 points to trade at 6690.0 at the close. Nippon Yusen K.K (T:) declined 4.65% or 360.0 points to end at 7390.0 and Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (T:) was down 4.44% or 240.0 points to 5170.0.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Tokyo Stock Exchange by 2719 to 819 and 207 ended unchanged.

The , which measures the implied volatility of Nikkei 225 options, was unchanged 0% to 25.72 a new 3-months high.

Crude oil for November delivery was up 1.29% or 1.01 to $79.31 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in December rose 1.22% or 1.00 to hit $82.95 a barrel, while the December Gold Futures contract fell 0.24% or 4.25 to trade at $1754.95 a troy ounce.

USD/JPY was up 0.34% to 111.97, while EUR/JPY rose 0.30% to 129.27.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.12% at 94.332.