Japan stocks higher at close of trade; Nikkei 225 up 1.29% By Investing.com

© Reuters. Japan stocks higher at close of trade; Nikkei 225 up 1.29%



Investing.com – Japan stocks were higher after the close on Wednesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Tokyo, the added 1.29% to hit a new 1-month high.

The best performers of the session on the were Komatsu Ltd. (T:), which rose 5.41% or 144.0 points to trade at 2806.5 at the close. Meanwhile, Taiyo Yuden Co., Ltd. (T:) added 4.65% or 290.0 points to end at 6530.0 and Yamaha Corp. (T:) was up 4.62% or 300.0 points to 6790.0 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (T:), which fell 2.72% or 150.0 points to trade at 5360.0 at the close. Nippon Yusen K.K (T:) declined 1.80% or 160.0 points to end at 8710.0 and Keio Corp. (T:) was down 1.52% or 90.0 points to 5830.0.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Tokyo Stock Exchange by 2339 to 1167 and 245 ended unchanged.

Shares in Taiyo Yuden Co., Ltd. (T:) rose to 5-year highs; up 4.65% or 290.0 to 6530.0. Shares in Yamaha Corp. (T:) rose to all time highs; up 4.62% or 300.0 to 6790.0.

The , which measures the implied volatility of Nikkei 225 options, was unchanged 0% to 18.02 a new 1-month low.

Crude oil for October delivery was up 0.85% or 0.58 to $69.08 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in November rose 0.84% or 0.60 to hit $72.23 a barrel, while the December Gold Futures contract fell 0.18% or 3.30 to trade at $1814.80 a troy ounce.

USD/JPY was up 0.29% to 110.33, while EUR/JPY rose 0.21% to 130.17.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.13% at 92.755.