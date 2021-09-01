Japan stocks higher at close of trade; Nikkei 225 up 1.29% By Investing.com

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
5
© Reuters. Japan stocks higher at close of trade; Nikkei 225 up 1.29%

Investing.com – Japan stocks were higher after the close on Wednesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Tokyo, the added 1.29% to hit a new 1-month high.

The best performers of the session on the were Komatsu Ltd. (T:), which rose 5.41% or 144.0 points to trade at 2806.5 at the close. Meanwhile, Taiyo Yuden Co., Ltd. (T:) added 4.65% or 290.0 points to end at 6530.0 and Yamaha Corp. (T:) was up 4.62% or 300.0 points to 6790.0 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (T:), which fell 2.72% or 150.0 points to trade at 5360.0 at the close. Nippon Yusen K.K (T:) declined 1.80% or 160.0 points to end at 8710.0 and Keio Corp. (T:) was down 1.52% or 90.0 points to 5830.0.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Tokyo Stock Exchange by 2339 to 1167 and 245 ended unchanged.

Shares in Taiyo Yuden Co., Ltd. (T:) rose to 5-year highs; up 4.65% or 290.0 to 6530.0. Shares in Yamaha Corp. (T:) rose to all time highs; up 4.62% or 300.0 to 6790.0.

The , which measures the implied volatility of Nikkei 225 options, was unchanged 0% to 18.02 a new 1-month low.

Crude oil for October delivery was up 0.85% or 0.58 to $69.08 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in November rose 0.84% or 0.60 to hit $72.23 a barrel, while the December Gold Futures contract fell 0.18% or 3.30 to trade at $1814.80 a troy ounce.

USD/JPY was up 0.29% to 110.33, while EUR/JPY rose 0.21% to 130.17.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.13% at 92.755.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR