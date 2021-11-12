Japan stocks higher at close of trade; Nikkei 225 up 1.13% By Investing.com

© Reuters. Japan stocks higher at close of trade; Nikkei 225 up 1.13%



Investing.com – Japan stocks were higher after the close on Friday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Tokyo, the gained 1.13%.

The best performers of the session on the were Citizen Holdings Co., Ltd. (T:), which rose 9.68% or 45.0 points to trade at 510.0 at the close. Meanwhile, DIC Corp (T:) added 5.63% or 170.0 points to end at 3190.0 and Marui Group Co., Ltd. (T:) was up 4.70% or 105.0 points to 2339.0 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Oki Electric Industry Co., Ltd. (T:), which fell 5.02% or 49.0 points to trade at 927.0 at the close. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings (T:) declined 4.38% or 170.0 points to end at 3707.0 and Suzuki Motor Corp. (T:) was down 2.75% or 143.0 points to 5065.0.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Tokyo Stock Exchange by 2557 to 1011 and 189 ended unchanged.

Shares in Marui Group Co., Ltd. (T:) rose to 52-week highs; rising 4.70% or 105.0 to 2339.0.

The , which measures the implied volatility of Nikkei 225 options, was unchanged 0% to 20.87.

Crude oil for December delivery was down 0.75% or 0.61 to $80.98 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in January fell 0.77% or 0.64 to hit $82.23 a barrel, while the December Gold Futures contract fell 0.16% or 2.90 to trade at $1861.00 a troy ounce.

USD/JPY was up 0.08% to 114.14, while EUR/JPY rose 0.07% to 130.68.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.04% at 95.135.