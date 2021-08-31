Japan stocks higher at close of trade; Nikkei 225 up 1.08% By Investing.com

© Reuters. Japan stocks higher at close of trade; Nikkei 225 up 1.08%



Investing.com – Japan stocks were higher after the close on Tuesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Tokyo, the gained 1.08% to hit a new 1-month high.

The best performers of the session on the were Nippon Yusen K.K (T:), which rose 3.50% or 300.0 points to trade at 8870.0 at the close. Meanwhile, Rakuten Inc (T:) added 3.41% or 38.0 points to end at 1152.0 and JFE Holdings, Inc. (T:) was up 3.30% or 57.0 points to 1785.0 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Keio Corp. (T:), which fell 3.74% or 230.0 points to trade at 5920.0 at the close. Odakyu Electric Railway Co., Ltd. (T:) declined 3.25% or 86.0 points to end at 2564.0 and T&D Holdings, Inc. (T:) was down 3.19% or 44.0 points to 1335.0.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Tokyo Stock Exchange by 1921 to 1550 and 279 ended unchanged.

Shares in Nippon Yusen K.K (T:) rose to 5-year highs; rising 3.50% or 300.0 to 8870.0. Shares in JFE Holdings, Inc. (T:) rose to 52-week highs; rising 3.30% or 57.0 to 1785.0.

The , which measures the implied volatility of Nikkei 225 options, was unchanged 0% to 18.02 a new 1-month low.

Crude oil for October delivery was up 0.10% or 0.07 to $69.28 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in November rose 0.07% or 0.05 to hit $72.28 a barrel, while the December Gold Futures contract rose 0.38% or 6.95 to trade at $1819.15 a troy ounce.

USD/JPY was down 0.08% to 109.83, while EUR/JPY rose 0.18% to 129.88.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.16% at 92.502.