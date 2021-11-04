Japan stocks higher at close of trade; Nikkei 225 up 0.93% By Investing.com

© Reuters. Japan stocks higher at close of trade; Nikkei 225 up 0.93%



Investing.com – Japan stocks were higher after the close on Thursday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Tokyo, the rose 0.93% to hit a new 1-month high.

The best performers of the session on the were Z Holdings Corp (T:), which rose 7.20% or 52.8 points to trade at 786.0 at the close. Meanwhile, JTEKT Corp. (T:) added 5.41% or 53.0 points to end at 1032.0 and Hitachi Zosen Corp. (T:) was up 5.33% or 45.0 points to 890.0 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Mitsui Engineering & Shipbuilding (T:), which fell 14.59% or 83.0 points to trade at 486.0 at the close. Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (T:) declined 8.64% or 490.0 points to end at 5180.0 and Konica Minolta, Inc. (T:) was down 8.57% or 48.0 points to 512.0.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Tokyo Stock Exchange by 2349 to 1199 and 208 ended unchanged.

Shares in Z Holdings Corp (T:) rose to 52-week highs; gaining 7.20% or 52.8 to 786.0.

The , which measures the implied volatility of Nikkei 225 options, was unchanged 0% to 20.10.

Crude oil for December delivery was down 0.45% or 0.36 to $80.50 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in January fell 0.04% or 0.03 to hit $81.96 a barrel, while the December Gold Futures contract rose 0.58% or 10.20 to trade at $1774.10 a troy ounce.

USD/JPY was up 0.25% to 114.26, while EUR/JPY fell 0.09% to 132.21.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.29% at 94.127.