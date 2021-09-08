Japan stocks higher at close of trade; Nikkei 225 up 0.89% By Investing.com

© Reuters. Japan stocks higher at close of trade; Nikkei 225 up 0.89%



Investing.com – Japan stocks were higher after the close on Wednesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Tokyo, the rose 0.89% to hit a new 3-months high.

The best performers of the session on the were Softbank Group Corp. (T:), which rose 4.64% or 322.0 points to trade at 7265.0 at the close. Meanwhile, Nikon Corp. (T:) added 4.18% or 51.0 points to end at 1270.0 and Rakuten Inc (T:) was up 3.89% or 43.0 points to 1147.0 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were JFE Holdings, Inc. (T:), which fell 1.94% or 37.0 points to trade at 1875.0 at the close. Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (T:) declined 1.86% or 82.0 points to end at 4327.0 and Nippon Express Co., Ltd. (T:) was down 1.48% or 120.0 points to 8010.0.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Tokyo Stock Exchange by 2441 to 1048 and 269 ended unchanged.

Shares in Nikon Corp. (T:) rose to 52-week highs; up 4.18% or 51.0 to 1270.0.

The , which measures the implied volatility of Nikkei 225 options, was unchanged 0% to 20.40.

Crude oil for October delivery was up 0.54% or 0.37 to $68.72 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in November rose 0.38% or 0.27 to hit $71.96 a barrel, while the December Gold Futures contract rose 0.26% or 4.65 to trade at $1803.15 a troy ounce.

USD/JPY was down 0.05% to 110.21, while EUR/JPY fell 0.00% to 130.54.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.04% at 92.552.