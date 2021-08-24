Japan stocks higher at close of trade; Nikkei 225 up 0.87% By Investing.com

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

© Reuters. Japan stocks higher at close of trade; Nikkei 225 up 0.87%



Investing.com – Japan stocks were higher after the close on Tuesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Tokyo, the rose 0.87%.

The best performers of the session on the were Fujikura Ltd. (T:), which rose 5.72% or 34.0 points to trade at 628.0 at the close. Meanwhile, Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (T:) added 4.99% or 340.0 points to end at 7150.0 and JFE Holdings, Inc. (T:) was up 4.55% or 67.0 points to 1539.0 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Showa Denko K.K. (T:), which fell 9.63% or 267.0 points to trade at 2506.0 at the close. Yamaha Motor Co Ltd (T:) declined 5.73% or 156.0 points to end at 2565.0 and Olympus Corp. (T:) was down 2.67% or 62.5 points to 2281.0.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Tokyo Stock Exchange by 2867 to 680 and 204 ended unchanged.

The , which measures the implied volatility of Nikkei 225 options, was unchanged 0% to 19.56.

Crude oil for October delivery was up 0.38% or 0.25 to $65.89 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in November rose 0.45% or 0.31 to hit $68.68 a barrel, while the December Gold Futures contract fell 0.15% or 2.75 to trade at $1803.55 a troy ounce.

USD/JPY was up 0.11% to 109.81, while EUR/JPY rose 0.05% to 128.87.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.07% at 93.040.