Japan stocks higher at close of trade; Nikkei 225 up 0.86% By Investing.com

© Reuters. Japan stocks higher at close of trade; Nikkei 225 up 0.86%



Investing.com – Japan stocks were higher after the close on Tuesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Tokyo, the added 0.86% to hit a new 3-months high.

The best performers of the session on the were Toho Zinc Co., Ltd. (T:), which rose 11.26% or 248.0 points to trade at 2450.0 at the close. Meanwhile, Softbank Group Corp. (T:) added 9.86% or 623.0 points to end at 6943.0 and Maruha Nichiro Corp (T:) was up 5.59% or 139.0 points to 2624.0 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Toyo Seikan Group Holdings, Ltd. (T:), which fell 15.30% or 247.0 points to trade at 1367.0 at the close. Nisshinbo Holdings Inc. (T:) declined 10.97% or 104.0 points to end at 844.0 and Z Holdings Corp (T:) was down 3.12% or 23.1 points to 717.2.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Tokyo Stock Exchange by 2130 to 1360 and 265 ended unchanged.

The , which measures the implied volatility of Nikkei 225 options, was unchanged 0% to 20.40.

Crude oil for October delivery was down 0.46% or 0.32 to $68.97 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in November rose 0.24% or 0.17 to hit $72.39 a barrel, while the December Gold Futures contract fell 0.63% or 11.55 to trade at $1822.15 a troy ounce.

USD/JPY was up 0.07% to 109.90, while EUR/JPY rose 0.16% to 130.55.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.15% at 92.172.