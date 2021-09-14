Japan stocks higher at close of trade; Nikkei 225 up 0.73% By Investing.com

© Reuters Japan stocks higher at close of trade; Nikkei 225 up 0.73%



Investing.com – Japan stocks were higher after the close on Tuesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Tokyo, the gained 0.73% to hit a new 5-year high.

The best performers of the session on the were Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. (T:), which rose 6.20% or 356.0 points to trade at 6098.0 at the close. Meanwhile, Showa Denko K.K. (T:) added 6.19% or 163.0 points to end at 2797.0 and Z Holdings Corp (T:) was up 5.24% or 36.9 points to 740.9 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Konami Corp. (T:), which fell 2.79% or 200.0 points to trade at 6980.0 at the close. Pacific Metals Co., Ltd. (T:) declined 2.72% or 57.0 points to end at 2042.0 and Tokyo Electric Power Co., Inc. (T:) was down 2.27% or 7.0 points to 302.0.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Tokyo Stock Exchange by 2519 to 1024 and 225 ended unchanged.

Shares in Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. (T:) rose to 52-week highs; rising 6.20% or 356.0 to 6098.0.

The , which measures the implied volatility of Nikkei 225 options, was unchanged 0% to 20.86.

Crude oil for October delivery was up 0.58% or 0.41 to $70.86 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in November rose 0.53% or 0.39 to hit $73.90 a barrel, while the December Gold Futures contract fell 0.07% or 1.25 to trade at $1793.15 a troy ounce.

USD/JPY was up 0.00% to 109.99, while EUR/JPY rose 0.17% to 130.09.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.16% at 92.498.