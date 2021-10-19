Japan stocks higher at close of trade; Nikkei 225 up 0.65% By Investing.com

© Reuters. Japan stocks higher at close of trade; Nikkei 225 up 0.65%



Investing.com – Japan stocks were higher after the close on Tuesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Tokyo, the added 0.65%.

The best performers of the session on the were Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (T:), which rose 8.57% or 430.0 points to trade at 5450.0 at the close. Meanwhile, Nippon Yusen K.K (T:) added 7.43% or 560.0 points to end at 8100.0 and Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (T:) was up 6.37% or 410.0 points to 6850.0 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (T:), which fell 6.59% or 182.0 points to trade at 2580.0 at the close. Inpex Corp. (T:) declined 3.86% or 39.0 points to end at 971.0 and Tokyo Electric Power Co., Inc. (T:) was down 3.39% or 12.0 points to 342.0.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Tokyo Stock Exchange by 1933 to 1550 and 270 ended unchanged.

The , which measures the implied volatility of Nikkei 225 options, was unchanged 0% to 20.96.

Crude oil for December delivery was up 0.59% or 0.48 to $82.17 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in December rose 0.37% or 0.31 to hit $84.64 a barrel, while the December Gold Futures contract rose 0.83% or 14.65 to trade at $1780.35 a troy ounce.

USD/JPY was down 0.30% to 113.97, while EUR/JPY rose 0.06% to 132.77.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.34% at 93.630.