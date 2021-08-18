Japan stocks higher at close of trade; Nikkei 225 up 0.59% By Investing.com

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

© Reuters. Japan stocks higher at close of trade; Nikkei 225 up 0.59%



Investing.com – Japan stocks were higher after the close on Wednesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Tokyo, the gained 0.59%.

The best performers of the session on the were Toho Zinc Co., Ltd. (T:), which rose 3.87% or 77.0 points to trade at 2069.0 at the close. Meanwhile, Nissan Chemical Industries, Ltd. (T:) added 3.62% or 200.0 points to end at 5730.0 and Fujikura Ltd. (T:) was up 3.57% or 21.0 points to 609.0 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Rakuten Inc (T:), which fell 6.28% or 75.0 points to trade at 1120.0 at the close. Konami Corp. (T:) declined 2.72% or 180.0 points to end at 6430.0 and Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings Ltd. (T:) was down 2.62% or 19.0 points to 706.0.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Tokyo Stock Exchange by 2353 to 1176 and 224 ended unchanged.

The , which measures the implied volatility of Nikkei 225 options, was unchanged 0% to 20.18.

Crude oil for October delivery was up 0.66% or 0.44 to $66.78 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in October rose 0.77% or 0.53 to hit $69.56 a barrel, while the December Gold Futures contract rose 0.42% or 7.45 to trade at $1795.25 a troy ounce.

USD/JPY was down 0.01% to 109.56, while EUR/JPY rose 0.14% to 128.49.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.13% at 93.023.