Japan stocks higher at close of trade; Nikkei 225 up 0.58% By Investing.com

© Reuters. Japan stocks higher at close of trade; Nikkei 225 up 0.58%



Investing.com – Japan stocks were higher after the close on Friday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Tokyo, the gained 0.58%.

The best performers of the session on the were Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (T:), which rose 4.24% or 310.0 points to trade at 7620.0 at the close. Meanwhile, T&D Holdings, Inc. (T:) added 3.46% or 53.0 points to end at 1585.0 and Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (T:) was up 3.15% or 290.0 points to 9500.0 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Toho Zinc Co., Ltd. (T:), which fell 4.50% or 137.0 points to trade at 2908.0 at the close. Kobe Steel, Ltd. (T:) declined 3.79% or 28.0 points to end at 710.0 and TOTO Ltd. (T:) was down 3.73% or 230.0 points to 5940.0.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Tokyo Stock Exchange by 2347 to 1145 and 268 ended unchanged.

Shares in Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (T:) rose to 5-year highs; gaining 4.24% or 310.0 to 7620.0. Shares in T&D Holdings, Inc. (T:) rose to 52-week highs; rising 3.46% or 53.0 to 1585.0. Shares in Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (T:) rose to 5-year highs; rising 3.15% or 290.0 to 9500.0.

The , which measures the implied volatility of Nikkei 225 options, was unchanged 0% to 19.77.

Crude oil for October delivery was down 0.47% or 0.34 to $72.22 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in November fell 0.45% or 0.34 to hit $75.33 a barrel, while the December Gold Futures contract rose 0.35% or 6.20 to trade at $1762.90 a troy ounce.

USD/JPY was up 0.18% to 109.89, while EUR/JPY rose 0.31% to 129.45.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.14% at 92.787.