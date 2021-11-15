Japan stocks higher at close of trade; Nikkei 225 up 0.56% By Investing.com

© Reuters. Japan stocks higher at close of trade; Nikkei 225 up 0.56%



Investing.com – Japan stocks were higher after the close on Monday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Tokyo, the gained 0.56%.

The best performers of the session on the were Mitsubishi Motors Corp. (T:), which rose 4.69% or 18.0 points to trade at 402.0 at the close. Meanwhile, Mazda Motor Corp (T:) added 3.90% or 41.0 points to end at 1093.0 and Yokohama Rubber Co Ltd (T:) was up 3.77% or 72.0 points to 1982.0 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Nippon Express Co., Ltd. (T:), which fell 5.80% or 420.0 points to trade at 6820.0 at the close. Ebara Corp. (T:) declined 5.01% or 320.0 points to end at 6070.0 and Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (T:) was down 3.89% or 114.0 points to 2814.0.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Tokyo Stock Exchange by 1852 to 1699 and 223 ended unchanged.

Shares in Mitsubishi Motors Corp. (T:) rose to 52-week highs; up 4.69% or 18.0 to 402.0.

The , which measures the implied volatility of Nikkei 225 options, was down 1.24% to 19.11 a new 1-month low.

Crude oil for January delivery was down 1.34% or 1.07 to $78.62 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in January fell 1.44% or 1.18 to hit $80.99 a barrel, while the December Gold Futures contract fell 0.27% or 5.05 to trade at $1863.45 a troy ounce.

USD/JPY was up 0.01% to 113.86, while EUR/JPY fell 0.01% to 130.38.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.09% at 95.045.