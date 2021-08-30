Japan stocks higher at close of trade; Nikkei 225 up 0.54% By Investing.com

Japan stocks higher at close of trade; Nikkei 225 up 0.54%



Investing.com – Japan stocks were higher after the close on Monday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Tokyo, the rose 0.54%.

The best performers of the session on the were DOWA Holdings Co., Ltd. (T:), which rose 5.25% or 240.0 points to trade at 4810.0 at the close. Meanwhile, Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (T:) added 5.10% or 400.0 points to end at 8240.0 and JFE Holdings, Inc. (T:) was up 4.92% or 81.0 points to 1728.0 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. (T:), which fell 2.04% or 1480.0 points to trade at 71030.0 at the close. Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (T:) declined 0.98% or 42.0 points to end at 4242.0 and CyberAgent Inc (T:) was down 0.95% or 19.0 points to 1989.0.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Tokyo Stock Exchange by 2855 to 707 and 188 ended unchanged.

Shares in Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (T:) rose to 5-year highs; up 5.10% or 400.0 to 8240.0. Shares in JFE Holdings, Inc. (T:) rose to 52-week highs; rising 4.92% or 81.0 to 1728.0.

The , which measures the implied volatility of Nikkei 225 options, was unchanged 0% to 18.46 a new 1-month low.

Crude oil for October delivery was down 0.87% or 0.60 to $68.14 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in November fell 0.32% or 0.23 to hit $71.47 a barrel, while the December Gold Futures contract fell 0.21% or 3.75 to trade at $1815.75 a troy ounce.

USD/JPY was up 0.01% to 109.84, while EUR/JPY rose 0.08% to 129.61.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.00% at 92.698.