Japan stocks higher at close of trade; Nikkei 225 up 0.33% By Investing.com

Investing.com – Japan stocks were higher after the close on Thursday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Tokyo, the added 0.33% to hit a new 1-month high.

The best performers of the session on the were Kikkoman Corp. (T:), which rose 4.19% or 350.0 points to trade at 8700.0 at the close. Meanwhile, TOTO Ltd. (T:) added 2.79% or 170.0 points to end at 6270.0 and Yokogawa Electric Corp. (T:) was up 2.73% or 48.0 points to 1804.0 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were West Japan Railway Co. (T:), which fell 13.36% or 803.0 points to trade at 5208.0 at the close. East Japan Railway Co. (T:) declined 6.90% or 512.0 points to end at 6908.0 and Central Japan Railway Co. (T:) was down 4.33% or 700.0 points to 15450.0.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Tokyo Stock Exchange by 2094 to 1405 and 251 ended unchanged.

Shares in Kikkoman Corp. (T:) rose to all time highs; rising 4.19% or 350.0 to 8700.0.

The , which measures the implied volatility of Nikkei 225 options, was unchanged 0% to 17.16.

Crude oil for October delivery was down 0.09% or 0.06 to $68.53 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in November fell 0.06% or 0.04 to hit $71.55 a barrel, while the December Gold Futures contract rose 0.03% or 0.55 to trade at $1816.55 a troy ounce.

USD/JPY was up 0.05% to 110.05, while EUR/JPY rose 0.16% to 130.41.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.02% at 92.433.

