Japan stocks higher at close of trade; Nikkei 225 up 0.25% By Investing.com

© Reuters. Japan stocks higher at close of trade; Nikkei 225 up 0.25%



Investing.com – Japan stocks were higher after the close on Friday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Tokyo, the added 0.25%.

The best performers of the session on the were Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (T:), which rose 11.78% or 585.0 points to trade at 5550.0 at the close. Meanwhile, Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (T:) added 9.48% or 620.0 points to end at 7160.0 and Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (T:) was up 7.03% or 360.0 points to 5480.0 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Alps Electric Co., Ltd. (T:), which fell 6.41% or 76.0 points to trade at 1110.0 at the close. Panasonic Corp (T:) declined 6.20% or 92.0 points to end at 1392.5 and Chubu Electric Power Co., Inc. (T:) was down 5.42% or 67.5 points to 1179.0.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Tokyo Stock Exchange by 1876 to 1590 and 249 ended unchanged.

Shares in Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (T:) rose to 5-year highs; gaining 11.78% or 585.0 to 5550.0.

The , which measures the implied volatility of Nikkei 225 options, was unchanged 0% to 21.04.

Crude oil for December delivery was up 0.27% or 0.22 to $83.03 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in January rose 0.31% or 0.26 to hit $83.92 a barrel, while the December Gold Futures contract fell 0.29% or 5.25 to trade at $1797.35 a troy ounce.

USD/JPY was down 0.00% to 113.56, while EUR/JPY fell 0.03% to 132.59.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.05% at 93.375.