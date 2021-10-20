Japan stocks higher at close of trade; Nikkei 225 up 0.14% By Investing.com

© Reuters. Japan stocks higher at close of trade; Nikkei 225 up 0.14%



Investing.com – Japan stocks were higher after the close on Wednesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Tokyo, the gained 0.14%.

The best performers of the session on the were Softbank Group Corp. (T:), which rose 4.40% or 283.0 points to trade at 6712.0 at the close. Meanwhile, Hitachi Construction Machinery Co (T:) added 4.33% or 140.0 points to end at 3375.0 and Keio Corp. (T:) was up 3.89% or 220.0 points to 5880.0 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (T:), which fell 9.03% or 233.0 points to trade at 2347.0 at the close. Toho Zinc Co., Ltd. (T:) declined 4.53% or 165.0 points to end at 3480.0 and Hitachi Zosen Corp. (T:) was down 4.36% or 41.0 points to 900.0.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Tokyo Stock Exchange by 2101 to 1411 and 243 ended unchanged.

The , which measures the implied volatility of Nikkei 225 options, was unchanged 0% to 20.96.

Crude oil for December delivery was down 0.63% or 0.52 to $81.92 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in December fell 0.60% or 0.51 to hit $84.57 a barrel, while the December Gold Futures contract rose 0.25% or 4.45 to trade at $1774.95 a troy ounce.

USD/JPY was up 0.09% to 114.46, while EUR/JPY unchanged 0.00% to 133.02.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.12% at 93.843.