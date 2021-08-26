Japan stocks higher at close of trade; Nikkei 225 up 0.06% By Investing.com

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

© Reuters Japan stocks higher at close of trade; Nikkei 225 up 0.06%



Investing.com – Japan stocks were higher after the close on Thursday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Tokyo, the added 0.06%.

The best performers of the session on the were NTT Data Corp. (T:), which rose 3.58% or 68.0 points to trade at 1966.0 at the close. Meanwhile, Advantest Corp. (T:) added 2.67% or 240.0 points to end at 9220.0 and Dainippon Screen Mfg. Co., Ltd. (T:) was up 2.67% or 240.0 points to 9240.0 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Seiko Epson Cor (T:), which fell 3.58% or 76.0 points to trade at 2049.0 at the close. Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (T:) declined 2.73% or 194.0 points to end at 6912.0 and Oji Holdings Corp. (T:) was down 2.73% or 16.0 points to 571.0.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Tokyo Stock Exchange by 2231 to 1262 and 248 ended unchanged.

Shares in NTT Data Corp. (T:) rose to 5-year highs; up 3.58% or 68.0 to 1966.0.

The , which measures the implied volatility of Nikkei 225 options, was unchanged 0% to 18.86.

Crude oil for October delivery was down 0.85% or 0.58 to $67.78 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in November fell 0.69% or 0.49 to hit $70.79 a barrel, while the December Gold Futures contract fell 0.21% or 3.85 to trade at $1787.15 a troy ounce.

USD/JPY was up 0.20% to 110.21, while EUR/JPY rose 0.21% to 129.72.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.08% at 92.907.