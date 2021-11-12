Japan shares rise as investors snap up battered stocks

Article content

TOKYO — Japanese shares rose on Friday, with tech stocks leading gains, as investors bought into a domestic market that has lagged behind a global rally on concerns about the impact of rising costs on corporate earnings.

The Nikkei share average rose 1.1% to 29,608.29 by 0159 GMT, extending gains for a second session, while the broader Topix advanced 1.27% to 2,039.88. Both indexes are on course to remain flat for the week.

“Japanese shares are pretty much behind the global markets and their PER (price-earnings ratio) is low compared with other countries, which drove investors to buy Japanese stocks,” said Shigetoshi Kamada, general manager at the research department at Tachibana Securities.