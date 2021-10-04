Japan shares end lower on China worries ahead of new govt formation

Article content TOKYO — Japanese shares shed early gains to end lower on Monday, as worries over the China Evergrande debt crisis outweighed positive cues from a strong finish on Wall Street, while the nation’s new premier called for a sooner-than-expected election. The Nikkei share average fell 1.13% to close at 28,444.89, with technology and shipping stocks leading the decline. Earlier in the session, it rose as much as 1.16% after five straight sessions of losses. The broader Topix lost 0.62% to 1,973.92.

Article content “The market started falling as soon as it hit its highest level for the session. This is a typical move when selling pressure is strong,” said Tomoichiro Kubota, a senior market analyst at Matsui Securities. “The market is facing a triple pain now, with signs of Chinese economic slowdown and the U.S. budget issues. Also, we cannot expect similar monetary policies from Japan’s new cabinet as we had under the Abenomics.” The Evergrande debt crisis continued to cast doubt over China’s economic growth, while the fate of the Biden Administration’s flagship spending bills is not clear yet. In Japan, Fumio Kishida officially took over as its 100th prime minister on Monday, but public broadcaster NHK said he was set to dissolve the body next week and call an election for Oct 31.