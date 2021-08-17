Japan set to extend COVID-19 state of emergency lockdown to Sept 12

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Article content TOKYO — Japan is set on Tuesday to extend its state of emergency in Tokyo and other regions to Sept. 12 and expand the restrictions to seven more prefectures, public broadcaster NHK reported. Public health experts are meeting to discuss the steps and Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga will hold a news conference at 9:00 p.m. (1200 GMT) to explain the decision. The current state of emergency is due to expire on Aug. 31, but a continuing surge in coronavirus cases has spurred calls to extend it. Tokyo announced 2,962 new daily cases on Monday, after a record 5,773 on Friday.