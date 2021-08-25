Japan set to expand state of emergency as Delta variant spreads

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Article content TOKYO — Japan is set to expand a state of emergency to eight more prefectures, taking the total to 21, the minister in charge of coronavirus countermeasures said on Wednesday, as a surge in COVID-19 cases overwhelms its hospitals. Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said the expansion, which would cover almost half the country’s 47 prefectures, was approved by a panel of external experts. It is expected to be formally approved at a government task force meeting later on Wednesday.

Article content “The most important task is to beef up the medical system,” Nishimura said, adding that securing oxygen stations and nurses was among the priorities. With the Delta variant spreading fast, the government has struggled to bring infections under control as citizens grow weary of life under restrictions and many companies ignore repeated requests to promote work-from-home. Public broadcaster NHK reported 21,570 new cases and 42 deaths on Tuesday. Japan’s case fatality rate stands at about 1.2%, compared with 1.7% in the United States and 2.0% in Britain. Months of emergency curbs in the capital, Tokyo, and surrounding areas have failed to reverse a surge in infections and about 90% of the city’s critical care beds are occupied.