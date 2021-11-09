Japan service sector sentiment improves in Oct By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: People wait in a line at a taxi stand outside of Shinagawa station, as some train services were suspended due to an earthquake, in Tokyo, Japan, October 8, 2021. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s service sector sentiment index rose 13.4 points to 55.5 in October, a Cabinet Office survey showed on Tuesday, as the government eased state-of-emergency curbs last month and new COVID-19 cases plunged to the lowest levels in more than a year.
The index, which was at 42.1 in September, is based on a survey of workers such as taxi drivers, hotel workers and restaurant staff who are called “economy watchers” for their proximity to consumer and retail trends.
