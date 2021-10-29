Japan Sept household spending seen down on virus curbs, clouding outlook

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
10
© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: People are reflected in the windows of a dapartment store in a shopping district in Tokyo, Japan June 29, 2016. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s annual household spending likely fell in September as consumers remained wary amid COVID-19 restrictions, a Reuters poll showed on Friday, reinforcing risks to a fragile economic recovery.

Domestic demand is expected to bounce back after the government lifted the state of emergency by end-September, but external concerns including from supply crunch to soaring commodity costs have undermined Japan’s rebound from the pandemic.

Household spending is forecast to have shrunk 3.9% in September from a year earlier, a median forecast from a Reuters poll of 16 economists showed, following a 3.0% fall in August.

“Traffic slightly picked up given vaccination progress and abating COVID-19 cases, but consumers’ attitude remained cautious,” said economists at Japan Research Institute.

Month-on-month, the government data due on Nov. 5 at 8:30 a.m. (Nov. 4, 2330 GMT) will likely show that spending rose 2.8% in September to mark the first increase after four straight months of decline.

Analysts expect a further rebound in household spending beyond October as the end of COVID-19 curbs will be a boon for consumption as foot traffic in malls and eating-out in restaurants increases.

A Reuters poll earlier this month forecast the world’s third-largest economy to have stagnated in July-September on pressure from several fronts. Chip shortages, parts supply disruptions in Asian nations and energy cost inflation have all taken a toll on exporters, while private consumption remained weak.

The government will release a preliminary estimate for the third-quarter gross domestic product on Nov. 15.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR