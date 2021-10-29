Japan Sept factory output falls 5.4% month/month – govt

Article content

TOKYO — Japan’s factory output fell 5.4% in September, government data showed on Friday, compared with a median market forecast for a 3.2% decline.

Manufacturers surveyed by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry expect output to rise 6.4% in October and advance 5.7% in November, the data showed.

For the poll story click here https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/japan-sept-output-likely-fell-supply-disruptions-hit-automakers-2021-10-22.

For the full tables on METI’s website: http://www.meti.go.jp/english/statistics/tyo/iip/index.html (Reporting by Daniel Leussink Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)