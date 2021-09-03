Japan seen upgrading Q2 GDP on stronger business spending

Revised gross domestic product (GDP) data is expected to show Japan’s economy grew an annualized 1.6% in April-June, more than a preliminary reading of 1.3% growth, the poll of 19 economists showed.

Separate data due next week will likely show household spending rebounded in July from a year earlier, in a sign consumer sentiment recovered somewhat before the highly infectious Delta variant spread rapidly in Japan.

TOKYO — Japan’s economy likely grew more than initially reported in the second quarter thanks to stronger business spending, a Reuters poll showed, though a resurgence of coronavirus infections is seen weighing on growth going forward.

The stronger figure was in part due to an expected 2.0% rise in capital spending, a larger increase than a preliminary 1.7% gain, analysts projected. The world’s third-largest economy contracted 1.0% in the first quarter.

“The view that Japan’s economy remained stagnant in April-June is unchanged,” said Saisuke Sakai, senior economist at Mizuho Research Institute.

“Dragged down by the state of emergency curbs, the recovery was weak compared to the dip in January-March.”

Household spending likely rose 2.9% year-on-year in July after a 5.1% fall in June, the poll also showed, as the Olympics opened in Tokyo and a flattered comparison to the slump seen a year earlier.

Household spending was seen up a seasonally adjusted 1.1% in July from the previous month, according to the poll.

The government will release the revised second-quarter GDP data at 8:50 a.m. local time on Sept. 8 (2350 GMT on Sept 7), and announce household spending data at 8:30 a.m. on Sept. 7 (2330 GMT, Sept. 6).

Other data releases next week are expected to show the current account balance was in a surplus of 2.3 trillion yen in July, up from 905.1 billion yen in the prior month, analysts said. (Reporting by Kantaro Komiya; Editing by Daniel Leussink and Sam Holmes)