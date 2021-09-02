Japan, Russia to cooperate in hydrogen, ammonia to fight climate change

Article content TOKYO — Japan and Russia on Thursday agreed to work together on hydrogen and ammonia production, the Japanese industry ministry said on Thursday, as the long-time partners in oil and natural gas shift the focus to cleaner alternatives to fossil fuels. Japanese Industry Minister Hiroshi Kajiyama and Russian Energy Minister Nikolai Shulginov signed a statement on cooperation after a virtual meeting as part of the Eastern Economic Forum, which started on Thursday in Vladivostok, Russia.

The two nations will cooperate in research and development and on technology to reduce planet-warming emissions in the atmosphere, including carbon capture and storage (CCS) and carbon capture and utilization (CCU). While Russia is energy rich, resource-poor Japan is accelerating its efforts to build global supply chains of potentially carbon-free future fuels. Russia accounted for about 10% of global ammonia production in 2020. Japan's industry ministry also signed a memorandum of cooperation (MOC) with Russia's largest LNG producer Novatek on hydrogen, ammonia, CCS and CCU. The ministry aims to sign similar MOCs with a major Russian oil producer and another of its major gas producers later this month, a ministry official said.