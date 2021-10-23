Japan ruling party heavyweight outlines economic security agenda By Reuters

TOKYO (Reuters) – The Secretary General of Japan’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party Akira Amari (LDP) on Saturday outlined the new government’s policy of economic security focusing on the two pillars of “strategic autonomy and strategic indispensability.”
The former refers to ensuring Japan’s economy is not overly reliant on other countries while the latter refers to expanding the areas in which Japan is indispensable to the industrial structure of other countries, Amari said.
