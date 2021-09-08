Japan Ruling Party Contender Kishida Vows to Defeat Deflation

Article content (Bloomberg) — Former Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida said he would aim to defeat deflation as he unveiled the economic policies underpinning his campaign to become the new leader of Japan’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party in a vote later this month. Kishida, one of the frontrunners in the race, said Wednesday he would also introduce tens of trillions of yen (hundreds of billions of dollars) to help a Covid-battered economy. To help execute his policies, he would appoint a minister for economic national security.

Article content The winner of the Sept. 29 LDP election is virtually guaranteed to become the next prime minister and replace outgoing premier Yoshihide Suga, thanks to the ruling coalition’s dominance in parliament. A general election must be held by the end of November. Promising to try to revive the country’s middle class, Kishida said he would rethink the taxation of investment income, including a “100 million yen ($907,000) barrier,” under which income of more than that amount is taxed at a lower rate. Kishida is likely to be battling vaccine czar Taro Kono and former Internal Affairs Minister Sanae Takaichi for the top job. While Kono is the most popular option in public opinion polls, the vote is often swayed by internal horse trading among party factions.